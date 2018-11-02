Lunch and Learn – Navigating Aging

Emmet O’Neal Library 50 Oak Street , Mountain Brook, Alabama

Are you navigating aging for yourself, a parent or another loved one? Sign up for this free program by Collat Jewish Family Services that will include a box lunch generously provided by Protective Life Corporation. Registration required. To sign up, contact Erika Marx, or erika@cjfsbham.org or 879-3438.

Counseling & Support Groups, Education & Learning
