Megan Moore, mezzo-sporano

Megan Moore is making waves as a young artist of versatility and depth. An award-winning opera and concert singer, she was awarded First Prize in the 2020 Young Concert Artists International Auditions and was a top prize winner at Gerda Lissner Lieder & Song Competition in 2019. For her appearance as Dorabella in Così fan tutte at The Juilliard School, OperaWire praised her “strength as an actress” and “undeniable sex appeal.” ​2021 promises major debuts for Megan. The first, at the Juilliard School, and her debut with Santa Fe Opera as a member of the prestigious Santa Fe Opera Apprentice Program for Singers.