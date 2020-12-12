Member-Exclusive Holiday Storytime

Celebrating National Poinsettia Day and Featuring The Legend of the Poinsettia by Tomie dePaola

Free for members of the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens

Led by Carol Haygood

Saturday, December 12 | 2-3 p.m.

Birmingham Botanical Gardens

Open to all ages!

In Mexico, the poinsettia is called flor de la Nochebuenao—flower of the Holy Night. At Christmastime, the flower blooms and flourishes, the quite exquisite red stars lighting up the countryside. This Mexican legend tells how the poinsettia came to be, through a little girl’s unselfish gift. Beloved Newbery Medal-winning author and Caldecott Honor-winning illustrator Tomie dePaola has embraced the legend using his own special feeling for Christmas. His glorious paintings capture not only the brilliant colors of Mexico and its art but also the excitement of the children preparing for Christmas and the hope of Lucida, who comes to see what makes a gift truly beautiful. [© 2020 Penguin Random House]

Members of the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens at the Family level and above are invited to join storyteller Carol Haygood in the Gardens for a reading of this cultural classic and receive a commemorative book for your family library. This storytime will take place outdoors in a special spot in the Gardens. Registration is limited to 15 member families, so reserve your spot today!