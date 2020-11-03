Mindful Walk & Yoga

Instructor: Ashley McDuff Clarke, Certified Yoga instructor

Tuesdays | 8:30-9:45 a.m.

Birmingham Botanical Gardens | Meet in Blount Plaza

Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens: $8 | Non-members: $10

This is a 75-minute class that includes a bit of mindful walking and group interaction, a teaching moment or two, and a 45-minute yoga practice.

COVID-19 SAFETY STATEMENT

In accordance with the statewide mask mandate all participants in any outdoor programs will be required to maintain a minimum distance of six feet from any person from another household whenever possible, all participants over the age of six will be required to wear masks (subject to exceptions outlined by the mandate), and masks will be encouraged for participants under the age of six if possible.