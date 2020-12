Mindful Walk & Yoga

Instructor: Ashley McDuff Clarke, Certified Yoga instructor

Tuesdays | 8:30-9:45 a.m.

Japanese Garden Pavilion

Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens: $8 | Non-members: $10

This is a 75-minute class that includes a bit of mindful walking and group interaction, a teaching moment or two, and a 45-minute yoga practice.