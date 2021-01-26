OLLI at UA presents "Mini-Medical School: Vaccines for Seniors" by Dr. Pamela Payne-Foster.

UA’s College of Community Health Sciences and University Medical Center is hosting a lecture series to explore medicine, health care, and health trends. Faculty physicians will lecture on issues and advances in medicine and research, incorporating science, research and clinical applications. You will learn ways the body works, hear about advances changing how we see disease and health and find out where cutting-edge research is headed.

All OLLI programs are presented thru Zoom virtual meeting technology. This program is free, but you must register with the OLLI office in advance of the program to receive a link for the program session.

Not familiar with Zoom No Problem, OLLI also provides basic training sessions for free. See olli.ua.edu or call 205-348-6482 for more information.