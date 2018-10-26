FROM MIRACLES TO MOCKINGBIRDS: SPITITUALITY IN SCULPTURED MARBLE ART

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents From Miracles to Mockingbirds: Spirituality in Sculptured Marble Art with Craigger Browne, Artist in Residence, Sylacauga Marble Center. World-renowned sculptor Browne's work is seen on five continents. After years of living and studying abroad, he is back to his roots where some of his recent masterpieces can be seen. They are in Sylacauga, Ivey Green (statue of Helen Keller), and Monroeville (the courthouse from To Kill a Mockingbird). While Studying at the Guggenheim he used the opportunity to research artists and their motivation to create. He will discuss art and public works, personal works, and role of artists in communicating with society. Free admission.

