OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents "Money and Banking and How They work Together;" Thursdays, October 10, 17, 24, and 31st at 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM.

Instructors: John Kottmeyer, Adjunct Professor, Economics, Finance, & Quantitative Analysis, Samford University; and Marshall Clay, Member & Senior Advisor, The Welch Group.

Oct 10: Banking in general: Central banking/Federal Reserve. Money supply, interest rate setting. Financial markets (stock and bond markets). (Kottmeyer)

Oct 17: Investing, cash flow, and tax efficiencies. (Clay)

Oct 24: The economy in general: Monitoring economic trends. What to look for. Recent trends from 2007 to the present. (Kottmeyer)

Oct 31: Pros and cons of reverse mortgages and annuities. (Clay)