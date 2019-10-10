Money and Banking and How They Work Together
Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1975 Merryvale Road, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents "Money and Banking and How They work Together;" Thursdays, October 10, 17, 24, and 31st at 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM.
Instructors: John Kottmeyer, Adjunct Professor, Economics, Finance, & Quantitative Analysis, Samford University; and Marshall Clay, Member & Senior Advisor, The Welch Group.
Oct 10: Banking in general: Central banking/Federal Reserve. Money supply, interest rate setting. Financial markets (stock and bond markets). (Kottmeyer)
Oct 17: Investing, cash flow, and tax efficiencies. (Clay)
Oct 24: The economy in general: Monitoring economic trends. What to look for. Recent trends from 2007 to the present. (Kottmeyer)
Oct 31: Pros and cons of reverse mortgages and annuities. (Clay)