Monty Python and the Holy Grail

Google Calendar - Monty Python and the Holy Grail - 2020-06-26 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Monty Python and the Holy Grail - 2020-06-26 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Monty Python and the Holy Grail - 2020-06-26 19:00:00 iCalendar - Monty Python and the Holy Grail - 2020-06-26 19:00:00

Alabama Theatre 1817 3rd Ave N, Birmingham, Alabama 35203

General Admission Only

PG | 1h 31min | 1975

King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table embark on a surreal, low-budget search for the Holy Grail, encountering many, very silly obstacles.

Tickets for all movies are $9 each, with children ages two and younger free of charge. Doors open one hour before showtime, and each screening will begin with a sing-along accompanied by the Mighty Wurlitzer Organ

Info

Alabama Theatre 1817 3rd Ave N, Birmingham, Alabama 35203
Entertainment, Kids & Family
Google Calendar - Monty Python and the Holy Grail - 2020-06-26 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Monty Python and the Holy Grail - 2020-06-26 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Monty Python and the Holy Grail - 2020-06-26 19:00:00 iCalendar - Monty Python and the Holy Grail - 2020-06-26 19:00:00