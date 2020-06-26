Monty Python and the Holy Grail
Alabama Theatre 1817 3rd Ave N, Birmingham, Alabama 35203
General Admission Only
PG | 1h 31min | 1975
King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table embark on a surreal, low-budget search for the Holy Grail, encountering many, very silly obstacles.
Tickets for all movies are $9 each, with children ages two and younger free of charge. Doors open one hour before showtime, and each screening will begin with a sing-along accompanied by the Mighty Wurlitzer Organ
