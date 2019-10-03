The Moon's Purpose, Composition, and Impact

to Google Calendar - The Moon's Purpose, Composition, and Impact - 2019-10-03 13:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Moon's Purpose, Composition, and Impact - 2019-10-03 13:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Moon's Purpose, Composition, and Impact - 2019-10-03 13:30:00 iCalendar - The Moon's Purpose, Composition, and Impact - 2019-10-03 13:30:00

Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Highway , Hoover, Alabama 35216

OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents "The Moon's Purpose, Composition, and Impact." Instructor: Gene Byrd, Professor Emeritus, Department of Physics and Astronomy, UA.

Beyond the moon landing 50 years ago, we would like to learn about the moon’s origins, substance, possible life, and many fables and traditions. The world Outer Space Treaty even prohibits countries from claiming sovereignty of any celestial body, including the moon.

Info

Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Highway , Hoover, Alabama 35216 View Map
Education & Learning
to Google Calendar - The Moon's Purpose, Composition, and Impact - 2019-10-03 13:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Moon's Purpose, Composition, and Impact - 2019-10-03 13:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Moon's Purpose, Composition, and Impact - 2019-10-03 13:30:00 iCalendar - The Moon's Purpose, Composition, and Impact - 2019-10-03 13:30:00