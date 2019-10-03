The Moon's Purpose, Composition, and Impact
Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Highway , Hoover, Alabama 35216
OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents "The Moon's Purpose, Composition, and Impact." Instructor: Gene Byrd, Professor Emeritus, Department of Physics and Astronomy, UA.
Beyond the moon landing 50 years ago, we would like to learn about the moon’s origins, substance, possible life, and many fables and traditions. The world Outer Space Treaty even prohibits countries from claiming sovereignty of any celestial body, including the moon.
Info
Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest 1221 Montgomery Highway , Hoover, Alabama 35216 View Map
Education & Learning