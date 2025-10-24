Moonlight Movies feat. Hotel Transylvania

to

Lane Parke 2683 Lane Parke Road, Mountain Brook, Alabama 35223

Moonlight Movies is back at Lane Parke for some Halloween fun on Friday, October 24th featuring, Hotel Transylvania! In lieu of popcorn, treat yourself to a to-go dinner or drink from one of our restaurants! Details on the best deals you can find coming soon!

Movie will start at 6:15pm. Bring your lawn chair or blanket and we can’t wait to see you there! 🎬🌙

Info

Lane Parke 2683 Lane Parke Road, Mountain Brook, Alabama 35223
events, Film, Kids & Family, Outdoor
9415245148
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Moonlight Movies feat. Hotel Transylvania - 2025-10-24 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Moonlight Movies feat. Hotel Transylvania - 2025-10-24 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Moonlight Movies feat. Hotel Transylvania - 2025-10-24 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Moonlight Movies feat. Hotel Transylvania - 2025-10-24 18:00:00 ical