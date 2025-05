Moonlight Movies feat. Inside Out

Moonlight Movies is back at Lane Parke on Friday, June 6th featuring, Inside Out! In lieu of popcorn, treat yourself to a to-go dinner or drink from one of our restaurants! Details on the best deals you can find coming soon!

Movie will start at 6:30pm. Bring your lawn chair or blanket and we canโ€™t wait to see you there! ๐ŸŽฌ๐ŸŒ™