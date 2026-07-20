Moonlight Movies feat. Ratatouille

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Lane Parke 2683 Lane Parke Road, Mountain Brook, Alabama 35223

Our final Moonlight Movies of the summer will be Friday, July 31st featuring Ratatouille! Don't forget to treat yourself to a to-go dinner or drink from one of our restaurants! Details on the best deals you can find coming soon!

Movie will start at 6:15pm. Bring your lawn chair or blanket and we can’t wait to see you there! 🎬🌙

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Lane Parke 2683 Lane Parke Road, Mountain Brook, Alabama 35223
Entertainment, Film, Kids & Family
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