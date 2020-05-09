Mother’s Day Fit for a Queen at Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille is inviting patrons to celebrate Mother’s Day with a new, family-style Steakhouse Smorgasbord feast to-go, individual three and four-course $45 and $50 dinner to-go specials and mimosa kits to-go. The Mother’s Day specials are available for curbside pickup throughout Mother’s Day Weekend beginning Saturday, May 9 through Sunday, May 10 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Mother’s Day Weekend Steakhouse Smorgasbord is a feast for the family and feeds four to six or more people for $150 (regularly $330 – more than 50% discount). It includes three signature appetizers, four entrées, three sauces and three family-sized sides. If desired, patrons can also add a family style salad, individual desserts, mimosas and more.

With purchase of the Steakhouse Smorgasbord, guests can add a family style Steakhouse Chopped Salad with Buttermilk Vinaigrette for $25 or choose from select individual desserts for $7 each. Guests can also choose to order an individual to-go, three-course $45 dinner or four-course $50 dinner, with which patrons can select from soup or salad, 10 entrées, nine sides and three dessert options. Additionally, the mimosa to-go kit is available at special pricing of six drinks for $25 or 12 for $45. Perry’s handcrafted cocktail kits and wine are also available to-go with food purchases, and Perry’s Reserve Wine is 25 percent off.

Patrons can order and pay online at https://ordering.app/perryssteakhousegrille/, place order by phone at 205-968-1597 or order curbside.