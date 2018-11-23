Mountain Brook Art Association Holiday Show

Our 9th annual holiday show is coming up. This year we will be located at The Summit but for a one month show! Nov 23-Dec 23, every day from 11-6 in with Santa at the North Pole next to the Summit Cinema. Our charity will again be Hand in Paw Animal Assisted Therapy.

The Mountain Brook Art Association is a very active club with a membership of over 200 local painters. Membership is open to artists whose residence is within 25 miles of Mountain Brook City Hall.

We will be open every day 11-6 with painting demos by our artists. On weekends we will have popular artist, Rollina, doing on-the-spot charcoal portraits . The artwork available by our members will range anywhere from $10 to a couple thousand. We have lots of beautiful hand painted ornaments, cards, gift tags, perfect for small gifts. We have a very talented young artist, Amy Grimes, who has produced two beautiful children's books. Hand-in-Paw Animal Assisted Therapy is again our local charity and they will be on site often with their animals. We will post on our web site the schedule of Hand in Paw appearances and our demo artists at MountainBrookArtAssociation.com

We are grateful for the generosity of the Summit management for making this all possible.