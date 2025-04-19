Mountain Brook Easter Egg Roll
Crestline Village 68 Church St Mountain Brook, AL 35213 , Mountain Brook, Alabama
On Saturday, April 19th at 10:00 am, the Mountain Brook Chamber will host the annual community Easter Egg Roll on the grassy field across from the O’Neal Library! This Mountain Brook tradition attracts families from across our area, with baskets in tow, ready to collect eggs and have their picture taken with the Easter Bunny.
events, Kids & Family, Outdoor, Religion & Spirituality