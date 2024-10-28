Mountain Brook High School Live Coaches Show
Otey's Tavern 22 224 Country Club Park, Mountain Brook, Alabama 35213
Mountain Brook high school is hosting its first ever Live coaches show at Oteys. Similar to Alabama and Auburn’s live coaches shows, Fall sports athletes and coaches from MBHS will speak on stage during a live broadcasted show from 6-7pm. A % of proceeds from Oteys that night will support the high school broadcast program.
