ALL IN Mountain Brook presents ADHD 101 with Dr. Dale Wisely
to
Mountain Brook Board of Education 32 Vine Street, Mountain Brook, Alabama 35213
ALL IN Mountain Brook is hosting “ADHD 101,” a three-part series presented by Dr. Dale Wisely, on October 10, 17, and 24 at 12:00 p.m. at the Mountain Brook Board of Education building. October 10: The Disorders. October 17: Treatment. October 24: Home & Family. Please register for this free event at allinmountainbrook.org or at the following link: https://forms.gle/VChvAiiMMu2Y62g87.
Info
Mountain Brook Board of Education 32 Vine Street, Mountain Brook, Alabama 35213
Counseling & Support Groups, events, Health & Wellness, Kids & Family