ALL IN Mountain Brook presents ADHD 101 with Dr. Dale Wisely

ALL IN Mountain Brook is hosting “ADHD 101,” a three-part series presented by Dr. Dale Wisely, on October 10, 17, and 24 at 12:00 p.m. at the Mountain Brook Board of Education building. October 10: The Disorders. October 17: Treatment. October 24: Home & Family. Please register for this free event at allinmountainbrook.org or at the following link: https://forms.gle/VChvAiiMMu2Y62g87.