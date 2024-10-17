ALL IN Mountain Brook presents ADHD 101 with Dr. Dale Wisely

to

Mountain Brook Board of Education 32 Vine Street, Mountain Brook, Alabama 35213

ALL IN Mountain Brook is hosting “ADHD 101,” a three-part series presented by Dr. Dale Wisely, on October 10, 17, and 24 at 12:00 p.m. at the Mountain Brook Board of Education building. October 10: The Disorders. October 17: Treatment. October 24: Home & Family. Please register for this free event at allinmountainbrook.org or at the following link: https://forms.gle/VChvAiiMMu2Y62g87.

Info

Mountain Brook Board of Education 32 Vine Street, Mountain Brook, Alabama 35213
Counseling & Support Groups, events, Health & Wellness, Kids & Family
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - ALL IN Mountain Brook presents ADHD 101 with Dr. Dale Wisely - 2024-10-17 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - ALL IN Mountain Brook presents ADHD 101 with Dr. Dale Wisely - 2024-10-17 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - ALL IN Mountain Brook presents ADHD 101 with Dr. Dale Wisely - 2024-10-17 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - ALL IN Mountain Brook presents ADHD 101 with Dr. Dale Wisely - 2024-10-17 12:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - ALL IN Mountain Brook presents ADHD 101 with Dr. Dale Wisely - 2024-10-24 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - ALL IN Mountain Brook presents ADHD 101 with Dr. Dale Wisely - 2024-10-24 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - ALL IN Mountain Brook presents ADHD 101 with Dr. Dale Wisely - 2024-10-24 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - ALL IN Mountain Brook presents ADHD 101 with Dr. Dale Wisely - 2024-10-24 12:00:00 ical