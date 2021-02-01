Mountain Brook Soccer Club - Spring Registration

Recreational Soccer for the Mt Brook and surrounding areas.

Choose the age group for your player, then fill out the player information. After you fill out the player form and click Next, you'll be asked if you want to add more players or to finish registration and pay.

After you've filled in your parent and player information, you'll see your total fees and can choose to pay by debit or credit card online.

https://clubs.bluesombrero.com/Default.aspx?tabid=889674