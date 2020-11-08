Mountain Brook TRYLAX

A 90-minute introductory lacrosse experience for kids who have never played before but are thinking they might want to.

The clinic features a comprehensive curriculum delivered by coaches from local community lacrosse programs to help connect you with the sport of lacrosse!

Sneakers or cleats is all you need to bring!

Boys - Nov. 8, 1-2:45 p.m., Rathmell Sports Park

Girls - Nov. 22, 1-2:45 p.m., Rathmell Sports Park

FREE (Maverik or Brine) LACROSSE STICK! Plus a ball to keep!

Ages 6-14, $45 per player

Register at gbyla.org and email susie@gbyla.org for any questions!