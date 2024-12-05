Mountain Brook Village Holiday Open House
Mountain Brook Village 2726 Cahaba Rd Mountain Brook, City of Mountain Brook, Alabama 35223
Mountain Brook Village and Lane Parke will be the setting for the second holiday open house of the season on December 5th, with merchants welcoming guests into their beautifully adorned stores for holiday shopping, refreshments, and special guests, including Santa Claus. Lane Parke will be hosting a Mistletoe & Mimosas pop-up tent activity at the same time as well.
