Mudbugs and Music

Cahaba Brewing Company 4500 5th Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35222

The 15th Annual Mudbugs & Music comes back to Birmingham on Saturday, May 4th at Cahaba Brewing Company with crawfish from Bayou Bros, kids activities, silent auction, and great live music from Stephen Mccullough. We’ll be turning up the heat to beat arthritis, the nation’s leading cause of disability. Proceeds from Mudbugs & Music support the Arthritis Foundation's mission to conquer and cure arthritis.

Since it started during 2005, Mudbugs & Music has helped fund the pediatric rheumatology program at Children’s of Alabama and UAB that has changed the course of treatment for thousands of children with juvenile arthritis.

Come out and join us for a day of delicious crawfish, great music and fun!

