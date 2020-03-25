muse1

/myo͞oz/

a person or personified force who is the source of inspiration for a creative artist.

synonyms: inspiration, creative influence, stimulus, stimulation

The MUSE Conference is a one-day conference dedicated to providing artists — seasoned, new and aspiring — with the tools necessary to be successful in the music industry. Conference attendees will hear first-hand from and participate in discussions lead by music industry professionals. There will be local, musician-centric vendors as well as food trucks onsite. The conference is FREE but space is limited, so please be sure to register for those sessions you are interested in attending.

Each session is approximately 50 minutes.

10a // Happy, Healthy and Injury Free Musicians

The health and well being of musicians cross all disciplines, performing and non-performing. Educating musicians on this crucial information will positively affect the well-being of countless future musicians in an effort to address not only the growing numbers of injuries but also provide strategies for maintaining psychological health.

Presenter: TBA

11a // Owning It: Becoming a Music Business Entrepreneur

There are many ways to enter the music industry besides being a performer or musician. This clinic examines ways to start a business in the industry and how to approach the traditional roles of bandleader, producer, manager, sideman, etc. from the perspective of an entrepreneur.

Presenters: Doug Ayers, Ph.D. // UAB School of Business + Eric Essix // UAB Alys Stephens Performing Arts Center

12 NOON // Navigating the Obstacles: Exploring Today’s Music Industry LUNCH & LEARN

A look at the state of today’s music industry model and identify ways to make it work for you.

Presenter: Ricky Shultz

1p // Life on the Road: Making it as a Touring Musician

Moderated panel discussion and demonstration on how to enter and maintain a career as a sideman in the music industry featuring journeymen touring artists. This session also includes a mini performance.

Presenters: West Byrd, John Roberts, Sean Michael Ray

2p // Planning for the Future: Wealth and Money Management Strategies for Artists

Managing your finances and planning for the future as a self-employed artist.

Presenter: Greg Powell // Owner, FiPlan Partners

3p // One on One with Me’Shell NdegéOcello

With an onstage moderator, Me’Shell will share her thoughts on being a producer, performing artist, and music industry trailblazer.

SPECIAL NOTE: Me’Shell will be performing from her latest album Ventriloquism beginning at 7p following the conference. Tickets may be purchased by clicking HERE.

4p // Market Your Music: Build Your Brand Using Social Media

The music industry is immensely competitive and good marketing is essential for anyone looking to turn their art into a successful career. This panel discussion with industry and marketing pros will attempt to provide some essential and effective techniques for building your brand and marketing your music using social media and the internet.

Presenter: Alex Krallman, Ph.D. / Yufei Zang, Ph.D. // UAB School of Business

5p // In the Studio: Exploring the Art and Business of Music Production

A panel discussion on the challenges and rewards of being an independent music producer/creator.

Presenter: Kelvin Wooten, Phil Davis