Music by Timber at Rojo (Janet Simpson and Will Stewart)

Rojo Birmingham 2921 Highland Ave, Mountain Brook, Alabama 35205

Free music show at Rojo by Timber, comprised of Janet Simpson and Will Stewart)

You don't want to miss these two very talented musicians in the Side Room. We will have a bartender on duty taking your food and drink orders in there. Check out Timber's music here: https://timber.bandcamp.com/album/the-family

Concerts & Live Music, events
205-328-4733
