Musical Theatre Intensive
Red Mountain Theatre Company 301 19th St. N., Mountain Brook, Alabama
Led by veteran theatre professionals from across the country, this unique digital intensive will help you take your musical theatre skills to the next level. Explore your unique storytelling craft with techniques, tips, and feedback from experts in the field. This camp is invaluable for those looking to hone their singing, acting, and dancing.
Ages: 13+ (or current Spotlight)
Tuition: $300
*Qualifies as a Conservatory audition prerequisite
M-F, June 15-19, 9:00am-12:00noon
Enrollees need access to the following:
- Smartphone, tablet, laptop, or desktop computer with a camera & microphone
- Internet connection
- Personal space to move about (for dancing or for physical movement in character)
