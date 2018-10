What started off as Wright and Horn going through the neighborhoods throwing beads is now a huge city event, bringing in over 5,000 people eager to catch beads, candy and trinkets, all while watching more than 20 floats made by locals glide down the streets.

The parade is held each year on Halloween day, starting at 4 p.m. and ending by 5.

Participants meet at Dan Watkins Drive and the parade continues down the road from there.

To learn more, visit the Facebook page at @MysticsOfMountainBrook.