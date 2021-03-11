Native Plant Conference: Growing Resilience

The Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens is pleased to announce the return of our popular Native Plant Conference! Recognized as one of the Southeast's premier native plant events, this biennial conference highlights the amazing resilience that native plants provide in our gardens. All presentations, roundtables, and trivia will be virtual. On-site, small group field trips will be available to supplement the virtual program with opportunities for in-person observation and study of Alabama's native plant species with local experts. Professionals and hobbyists alike will gain valuable knowledge and skills from tracks in conservation, design, and education. Learn more and register at https://bbgardens.org/npc.php