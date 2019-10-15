Native Plants and Flowers: An Alabama Bicentennial Celebration Event

Join Grace Gardens owner Kelly Wood for a decorating how-to using plants that are native to this area. Native plants are adapted to the local climate and soil conditions where they naturally occur. These important plant species provide nectar, pollen, and seeds that serve as food for native butterflies, insects, birds and other animals.

Grace Gardens is a local business who works hard to produce beautiful, seasonal, and locally grown flowers and greenery for designers, florists, brides, and flower lovers. Grace Gardens uses natural and organic methods of farming to ensure that their flowers are not only beautiful to look at but are also safe for the enviroment. They offer buckets of blooms and greenery for those wanting to arrange their own creations as well as selling individual stems and bunches of flowers for larger projects. Their flowers reflect the beauty you see around you every season. They are ephemeral, joyus, fragrant and strong. Much like the southern soil they spring from. Kelly Wood has been decorating in Mountain Brook for many years.

For more information, contact Holley at 205-445-1117 or hwesley@eolib.org.