Learn about the many native plants that provide food and habitat for our state’s birds. Instructor Michelle Reynolds will combine indoor instruction with time spent in the Gardens to see the plants favored by southbound migrant birds, and—hopefully!— some of the birds too.

Cost is $40 for members of the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens and $50 for non-members. To learn more and register, visit https://bbgardens.org/native-plants-and-birds.php