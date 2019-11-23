Native Plants and Birds

to Google Calendar - Native Plants and Birds - 2019-11-23 08:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Native Plants and Birds - 2019-11-23 08:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Native Plants and Birds - 2019-11-23 08:30:00 iCalendar - Native Plants and Birds - 2019-11-23 08:30:00

Birmingham Botanical Gardens 2612 Lane Park Road , Mountain Brook, Alabama

Learn about the many native plants that provide food and habitat for our state’s birds. Instructor Michelle Reynolds will combine indoor instruction with time spent in the Gardens to see the plants favored by southbound migrant birds, and—hopefully!— some of the birds too.

Cost is $40 for members of the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens and $50 for non-members. To learn more and register, visit https://bbgardens.org/native-plants-and-birds.php

Info

Birmingham Botanical Gardens 2612 Lane Park Road , Mountain Brook, Alabama View Map
Education & Learning
to Google Calendar - Native Plants and Birds - 2019-11-23 08:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Native Plants and Birds - 2019-11-23 08:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Native Plants and Birds - 2019-11-23 08:30:00 iCalendar - Native Plants and Birds - 2019-11-23 08:30:00