Nature in Poetry

Instructor: Camille Dungey, poet & author

Saturday, November 7, 2020 | 3-5 p.m.

Join us online via Zoom!

Free to the public

In this 2-hour generative, poetry workshop, attendees will explore new ways to see our own work in relationship to the living world around us. Following a series of prompts and possibilities, you'll have a chance to start growing in new directions on the page. Poets of all skill levels welcome!

Workshop facilitator Camille Dungy has authored four poetry books, most recently Trophic Cascade, winner of the Colorado Book Award, and the memoir-in-essays Guidebook to Relative Strangers: Journeys into Race, Motherhood and History, a finalist for the National Book Critics Circle Award. She has edited three anthologies, including Black Nature: Four Centuries of African American Nature Poetry. Her honors include a Guggenheim Fellowship, an American Book Award, NEA Fellowships in poetry and prose, and two NAACP Image Award nominations. Dungy’s work is published in Best American Poetry, The 100 Best African American Poems, the Pushcart Anthology, and over 30 other anthologies. She is a professor at Colorado State University.