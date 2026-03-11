Nature Trivia Night

Did you know that a Blue Jay’s feathers lack blue pigment and only appear blue because of an optical illusion called light scattering? Or that Alabama has the greatest diversity of Sarracenia pitcher plants in the world?

Join naturalist Henry Hershey for an evening in Rushton Garden to play trivia, enjoy complimentary drinks, and learn something new. Novices to experts are welcome to compete for a chance to win a prize.

Location: Rushton Garden

Member: $15 | Nonmember: $20