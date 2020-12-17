Neuroscience Cafe: Introducing CAPPI

O’Neal Library 50 Oak Street , Mountain Brook, Alabama 35213

Introducing the new UAB Center for Addiction and Pain Prevention and Intervention (CAPPI). Tonight's lecture is presented by Dr. Karen Cropsey and Dr. Burel Goodin.

Please register for the lecture by 5:00 p.m. on the day of the lecture. An email with Zoom meeting information will be sent out at 5:00 p.m. 

Neuroscience Cafe is a collaboration with UAB's Comprehensive Neuroscience Center. If you have questions about this series, or about using Zoom for library programming, please contact Katie Moellering, Adult Services Librarian, at kmoellering@oneallibrary.org or at 205-445-1118.

