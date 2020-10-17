Nightmare on Oak Street
to
O’Neal Library 50 Oak Street , Mountain Brook, Alabama 35213
Register your email to receive a link to the Zoom meeting the morning of the event.
Do you love horror movies and books, from creepy-cuddly to cringe-inducing? So do we! Spend a fun hour or so chatting with friends/neighbors, new and old.
Registrants may pick up up a packet to complete a fun, low-effort craft while we chat.
For more information, contact Holley at hwesley@oneallibrary.org or 205.445.1117.
Info
O’Neal Library 50 Oak Street , Mountain Brook, Alabama 35213
Library, Meeting, Talks & Readings