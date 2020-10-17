Nightmare on Oak Street

O’Neal Library 50 Oak Street , Mountain Brook, Alabama 35213

Register your email to receive a link to the Zoom meeting the morning of the event.

Do you love horror movies and books, from creepy-cuddly to cringe-inducing? So do we! Spend a fun hour or so chatting with friends/neighbors, new and old.

Registrants may pick up up a packet to complete a fun, low-effort craft while we chat.

For more information, contact Holley at hwesley@oneallibrary.org or 205.445.1117.

