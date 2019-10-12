Nightmare on Oak Street - Horror Movie Double Feature & Craft

Ages 18+ only, free admission, dinner and craft supplies provided. Contact Holley for more information at 205-445-1117 or hwesley@eolib.org.

As Stephen King has said, "Dolls with no little girls around to mind them were sort of creepy under any conditions." Test your creep-out level with dolls at Nightmare on Oak Street tonight! Two great feature films, plus the chance to craft your own little buddy (resemblance to Chucky not guaranteed) to take home, IF YOU DARE!