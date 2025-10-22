No-Sew Sweater Pumpkins

Bring an old sweater you don't mind cutting up and make a cute pumpkin that requires NO sewing or knitting/crocheting! Thread, needles, and fiberfill will be provided.

We'll be watching the 1988 film, High Spirits! It is rated PG-13, 1h39m.

Irish hotelier Peter Plunkett (Peter O'Toole) attempts to fill the chronic vacancies at his castle by launching an advertising campaign that wrongly portrays the property as haunted. Unfortunately, he fails to scare a single American tourist with his hokey and dreadfully unconvincing effects. When two actual ghosts, Mary (Daryl Hannah) and Martin (Liam Neeson), show up to add some authenticity, they end up falling for two guests, Sharon (Beverly D'Angelo) and Jack (Steve Guttenberg).