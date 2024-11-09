O'Neal Library Crafterdays

BRING YOUR OWN CRAFT AND WORK ON IT WITH US!

Crafterday is a chance to visit with new friends while you work on your favorite craft or hobby. We will have tables and chairs, snacks and drinks. You bring the craft!

Our session is open to anyone with any craft, drop in any time between 9-12 or stay the entire time, it's up to you.

For more information or questions, please contact Katie at 205-445-1118 or kmoellering@oneallibrary.org