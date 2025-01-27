OLLI Bonus Program; Guest Speaker: Rev. Tony Johnson

The Birmingham chapter of Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) is providing a free presentation by guest speaker. Rev. Tony Johnson, Senior Pastor of Riverchase United Methodist Church. The title of his presentation is "Demystifying Death: A Fresh Perspective on a Taboo Subject." His presentation will consist of two separate parts. The first part is on January 27th and the final part is on February 3, 2025. Both are at 1:00 - 2:30 pm and located at the Riverchase United Methodist Church. For more information on OLLI@UA call (205) 348-6482 or visit olli.ua.edu.