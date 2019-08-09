OLLI of Greater Birmingham Fall Registration & Social

to Google Calendar - OLLI of Greater Birmingham Fall Registration & Social - 2019-08-09 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - OLLI of Greater Birmingham Fall Registration & Social - 2019-08-09 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - OLLI of Greater Birmingham Fall Registration & Social - 2019-08-09 15:00:00 iCalendar - OLLI of Greater Birmingham Fall Registration & Social - 2019-08-09 15:00:00

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

OLLI of Greater Birmingham's Fall Registration and Social. Social includes: SOUTHERN TAPAS, TEA & PUNCH

SOUTHERN RHYTHM & BLUES Performed by ROBERT HARRIS, PROFESSIONAL MUSICIAN

Join friends to learn about OLLI and to register for the Fall term.

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
Education & Learning
to Google Calendar - OLLI of Greater Birmingham Fall Registration & Social - 2019-08-09 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - OLLI of Greater Birmingham Fall Registration & Social - 2019-08-09 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - OLLI of Greater Birmingham Fall Registration & Social - 2019-08-09 15:00:00 iCalendar - OLLI of Greater Birmingham Fall Registration & Social - 2019-08-09 15:00:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

Village Living