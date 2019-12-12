OLLI of Greater Birmingham Hoilday Open House: Introduction to Spring Semester

to Google Calendar - OLLI of Greater Birmingham Hoilday Open House: Introduction to Spring Semester - 2019-12-12 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - OLLI of Greater Birmingham Hoilday Open House: Introduction to Spring Semester - 2019-12-12 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - OLLI of Greater Birmingham Hoilday Open House: Introduction to Spring Semester - 2019-12-12 14:00:00 iCalendar - OLLI of Greater Birmingham Hoilday Open House: Introduction to Spring Semester - 2019-12-12 14:00:00

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

OLLI of Greater Birmingham's Holiday Open House: Introduction to the Spring Semester: Open House is on Thursday, December 12th at the Homewood Public Library - Large Auditorium.

Hear professional musician Joe Breckenridge play upright bass, electric bass, acoustic guitar, and harmonica for us. Joe was a songwriter as part of the famous Muscle Shoals sound in 1975.

Enjoy refreshments and connect with friends.

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
Education & Learning, Entertainment
to Google Calendar - OLLI of Greater Birmingham Hoilday Open House: Introduction to Spring Semester - 2019-12-12 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - OLLI of Greater Birmingham Hoilday Open House: Introduction to Spring Semester - 2019-12-12 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - OLLI of Greater Birmingham Hoilday Open House: Introduction to Spring Semester - 2019-12-12 14:00:00 iCalendar - OLLI of Greater Birmingham Hoilday Open House: Introduction to Spring Semester - 2019-12-12 14:00:00