OLLI Online Classes

to Google Calendar - OLLI Online Classes - 2020-05-11 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - OLLI Online Classes - 2020-05-11 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - OLLI Online Classes - 2020-05-11 10:00:00 iCalendar - OLLI Online Classes - 2020-05-11 10:00:00

Virtual- You Choose Mountain Brook, Alabama

For the month of May, OLLI is offering on-line, live classes for FREE. All classes will be offered via ZOOM technology and OLLI is providing free training for Zoom as well.

To participate, you must register with OLLI (no cost) and sign up for Zoom training and class(es) you are interested in. Registration is for security reasons and a link to enter each class or training session will be provided by email to those registered. Free classes offered May 18-29, various topics, days, and times.

Please see olli.ua.edu for course offerings and Zoom training classes. Free, but advance registration is required. OLLI is an outreach of The University of Alabama College of Continuing Studies with a focus on adult continual learning.

Info

Virtual- You Choose Mountain Brook, Alabama View Map
Education & Learning
205-348-6482
to Google Calendar - OLLI Online Classes - 2020-05-11 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - OLLI Online Classes - 2020-05-11 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - OLLI Online Classes - 2020-05-11 10:00:00 iCalendar - OLLI Online Classes - 2020-05-11 10:00:00