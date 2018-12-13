OLLI of Greater Birmingham, part of The University of Alabama College of Continuing Studies, is having our Spring Social and Registration. OLLI provides mature adults continuing education, social, travel, and leadership opportunities. An inclusive, welcoming, and volunteer-led program, OLLI focuses on benefitting seniors by engaging the mind with interesting, fun, and stimulating educational programs. See olli.ua.edu for more information. Free event.
OLLI Spring Registration and Social
Vestavia Hills Senior Lodge 1973 Merryvale Road , City of Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Education & Learning
