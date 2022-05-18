OLLI Summer Registration Event

Riverchase United Methodist Church 1953 Old Montgomery Hwy , Birmingham, Alabama 35244

OLLI of Greater Birmingham summer information and registration event with entertainment by The Songbirds. Learn about the fun educational programs OLLI offers for senior adults, enjoy refreshments, and be entertained by music from The Songbirds. Enter Riverchase United Methodist Church lower level off Carl Rains Road. Free admission.

205-348-6482
