OLLI Summer Registration Event
to
Riverchase United Methodist Church 1953 Old Montgomery Hwy , Birmingham, Alabama 35244
OLLI of Greater Birmingham summer information and registration event with entertainment by The Songbirds. Learn about the fun educational programs OLLI offers for senior adults, enjoy refreshments, and be entertained by music from The Songbirds. Enter Riverchase United Methodist Church lower level off Carl Rains Road. Free admission.
Info
Riverchase United Methodist Church 1953 Old Montgomery Hwy , Birmingham, Alabama 35244
Education & Learning, Entertainment, events