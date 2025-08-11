OLLI @ UA Greater Birmingham Chapter

🎉✨ You’re Invited to the OLLI at UA Greater Birmingham Fall 2025 Showcase Events! ✨🎉

Come see what lifelong learning is all about! The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI)

This event is FREE and open to the public. So grab your friends, neighbors, family members, and even that friendly stranger in line at the store—everyone is welcome to come explore all that OLLI has to offer!

Enjoy light refreshments and drinks, meet our instructors and staff, discover upcoming classes, and connect with an amazing community of lifelong learners age 50+.

📍 Birmingham Showcase

🗓 August 11, 2025 @ 10 a.m.

📌 Riverchase United Methodist Church – Door 16

1953 Old Montgomery Hwy, Hoover, AL 35244

No registration required—just bring your curiosity and your community spirit! 💬💙

We can’t wait to meet you and share the joy of learning, growing, and connecting.

#OLLIAttheCapstone #FallShowcase2025 #LifelongLearning #OLLIatUA #FreeEvent #BringAFriend