OLLI Virtual Classes

OLLI is a community for lifelong learners, age 50+, affiliated with The University of Alabama College of Continuing Studies. In compliance with the "safer at home" initiative, we are currently offering all classes via Zoom virtual meeting technology. Take live classes and interact with faculty and classmates from the safety of your home. Not familiar with Zoom? No worries, we will train you on how to use it! Whatever your interests there's something for you in OLLI. Visit olli.ua.edu or call 205-348-6482 for more information. Note: OLLI staff are working remotely so please leave your name and number and someone will return your call.

OLLI offers a great way to stay mentally and socially active during the ongoing pandemic! See website for classes, dates, and times.