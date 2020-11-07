Om for the Holidays
Villager Yoga 3150 Overton Rd #8, Mountain Brook, Alabama 35223
Om for the Holidays will feature several local vendors in a small, socially distanced, pop-up shop at Villager Yoga.
Shop small, shop local, shop safely!
Featuring:
- Yoga Props and fun accessories from Villager Yoga
- Empowering Shirts from SOL Dance Experience
- Candles and wax melts from Bemele Candles
- Malas and unique jewelry from Verra Studios
Saturday, November 7 11:00 - 3:00 pm at Villager Yoga
- masks required
- social distancing in place
- limited entry at a time to ensure small indoor crowds

