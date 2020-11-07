Om for the Holidays will feature several local vendors in a small, socially distanced, pop-up shop at Villager Yoga.

Shop small, shop local, shop safely!

Featuring:

- Yoga Props and fun accessories from Villager Yoga

- Empowering Shirts from SOL Dance Experience

- Candles and wax melts from Bemele Candles

- Malas and unique jewelry from Verra Studios

Saturday, November 7 11:00 - 3:00 pm at Villager Yoga

- masks required

- social distancing in place

- limited entry at a time to ensure small indoor crowds