Once Upon a Fairytale Camp - entering 5K

Dance, create art, and explore the day’s fairytale. Fairytales include Sleeping Beauty, Robin Hood, Twelve Dancing Princesses, Thumbelina, and Jack and the Beanstalk. Dancers will not dress in costumes each day as in the past.

July 6-10 | 9:00-11:30am | $120

July 20-24 | 9:00-11:30am | $120

July 20-24 | 1:00-3:30pm | $120

All camps are led by professional staff in our studios in Homewood.

Camps have been shortened and will not include lunch time together.

Camps will have a smaller number of campers than normal to allow for social distancing as much as possible.