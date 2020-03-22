Opera Birmingham presents "Cinderella"

For the first time ever, Opera Birmingham brings to life Massenet’s enchanting French opera, Cinderella! With soaring love duets and thrilling high notes, this magical operatic gem is one not to be missed.

Join us for this classic fairytale love story, perfect for opera lovers of all ages and anyone who believes in true love and happily-ever-after!

Sung in French with projected English translations. Features the Opera Birmingham Chorus and Alabama Symphony Orchestra.