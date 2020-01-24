Opera Birmingham presents "Independence Eve"

Opera Birmingham continues its successful chamber opera series with "Independence Eve," a new one-act opera exploring the troubled journey of race relations in America.

Comprised of three independent scenes, each taking place on July 3 of different decades in unspecified American cities, "Independence Eve" focuses on the stories of three character pairings (three black males and three white males), struggling with identity and acceptance amidst issues that span one hundred years of the American experience. This emotional and relevant opera is a tribute to the journey we are all on together.

Sung in English with projected English text.

Please note: This production contains adult themes. We recommend that only high school age and older attend.