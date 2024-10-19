Opera Birmingham presents "Rusalka: The Littlest Mermaid"
to
Avondale Park 4101 5th Ave. S. , Birmingham, Alabama 35222
Based on Hans Christian Andersen’s The Little Mermaid, with music by Antonín Dvořák, this magical tale will transport you on a sweet journey of searching. Themes of love, courage and forgiveness are at play throughout the opera. With breathtaking melodies, this family opera will delight the young, and the young-at-heart. Come see if this daring young dreamer gets her wish!
Info
Avondale Park 4101 5th Ave. S. , Birmingham, Alabama 35222
Concerts & Live Music, events, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance