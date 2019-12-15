Opera Birmingham Presents Sounds of the Season!

Kick off the holidays with Sounds of the Season, a concert of holidays songs both sacred and secular. With sold out crowds expected again this year, don’t miss your chance to experience this audience-favorite concert, jam-packed with classic Christmas carols and beloved holiday songs! It is a true gift of the Season!

Adult ticket prices begin at just $20 and can be purchased online at www.operabirmingham.org.

$10 for full-time students with I.D.